GE predicts up to 15 percent rise in 2016 operating income

Dec 16 General Electric Co predicted on Wednesday a double-digit rise in operating earnings in 2016 to between $1.45 and $1.55 a share and said it would return about $26 billion to shareholders, sending its stock up sharply.

The new target is up between as much as 14.8 percent from 2015 targets of $1.28 to $1.35 a share. The company returned $32 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Alan Crosby)