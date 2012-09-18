UPDATE 1-GE to supply $1.14 bln of equipment to Petrobras

* Largest deal yet between GE, Petrobras
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 18 General Electric Co
has signed a contract to supply 2.3 billion reais ($1.14
billion) in equipment to Brazil's state-led oil firm Petrobras
according to a release distributed to reporters on
Tuesday.
U.S. conglomerate GE will supply Petrobras with 380 oil
exploration systems, the report said, as the oil giant tries to
boost output. The deal is the largest between the two companies,
which signed a similar accord worth $250 million in 2009.
The release said that 75 percent of the equipment's value
would be produced locally to comply with Brazil's national
content laws that were set up to protect local industry.