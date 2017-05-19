CORRECTED-General Electric to launch service plant for power turbines in Nigeria

(In MAY 18 story, corrects to make clear the multi-use facility
will service power turbines not assemble gas turbines)
By Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS May 18 General Electric (GE) plans
to launch a repair and service plant for power turbines and has
invested over $100 million, its local CEO said, as it seeks to
tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's
biggest economy.
Lazarus Angbazo said the GE plant would be a multi-use
facility to support its clients in the power, oil and gas
sector, adding that the U.S. company has invested in some local
power plants.
Nigeria privatised its electricity sector in 2013, aiming to
end decades of blackouts which have hampered economic growth.
Most of the plants it sold were gas-fired, operating below
capacity due to inadequate gas supply.
Officials say demand for gas in Nigeria is estimated to rise
to 3 billion standard cubic feet (scuf) per day by 2017 from 1.2
billion scuf per day in 2015, ten times the 300 million of eight
years ago.
OPEC member Nigeria has the world's ninth largest proven gas
reserves at 187 trillion scuf. Last month state-oil firm NNPC
said it wanted to more than triple gas supply for local use by
2020.
Angbazo said construction work on the plant which is located
in the southeastern Nigerian city of Calabar is expected to be
completed in December. Operations will start in the first
quarter, the company told Reuters by email.
GE has made a bid for a $2 billion railway project to
connect Nigeria's northern cities to the south of the country
and could expand its plant to include locomotive assembly.
(Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Ed Osmond)