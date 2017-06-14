GE merges energy businesses, names Stokes to succeed Bolze

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
SEATTLE, June 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will fold its energy connections business into its GE Power unit, and that connections chief Russell Stokes would lead the combined business as Steve Bolze retires as head of GE Power.
Bolze said in a letter to employees that he had told GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt he would retire after 24 years at GE if he was not chosen to lead the company. GE on Monday named John Flannery, head of its Healthcare division, to succeed Immelt as CEO starting Aug. 1. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.