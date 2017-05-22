UPDATE 2-GE faces EU probe related to LM Wind Power deal

(Adds GE statement confirming that the EU is investigating the
LM Wind Power deal)
May 22 General Electric Co said on Monday
that the European Union's competition watchdog is investigating
whether the industrial conglomerate provided misleading
information during a merger review.
"On March 9, 2017, the European Commission notified us that
they were opening a proceeding to evaluate possible
infringements by the company in their submissions regarding the
LM Wind Power transaction," GE said in a statement.
"Since that point, there has been no further formal
communication from the commission to GE regarding the
proceedings. The LM Wind Power transaction was approved by
Brazil, China, the U.S. and the EC, and the deal closed on April
20, 2017."
GE said it is cooperating with the investigation.
In October GE announced plans to buy LM Wind Power, a maker
of wind turbine rotor blades based in Denmark, from private
equity firm Doughty Hanson for $1.65 billion. GE is aiming to
capture a bigger share of the fast-growing renewable energy
market. The EU had cleared the deal in March.
The company told the regulators that it did not have any
plans to develop a new giant offshore wind turbine but the EU
started to suspect that it had been misled shortly after the
deal was approved, according to Bloomberg news, which first
reported the EU's investigation.
The probe could lead to GE facing a penalty of up to 1
percent of its annual sales for breaking the EU's rules among
other actions, Bloomberg said.
The EU fined Facebook Inc 110 million euros ($122
million) in May for providing misleading information during a
vetting of its deal to acquire messaging service WhatsApp in
2014.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru, Alwyn Scott in
Seattle and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Martina D'Couto
and Phil Berlowitz)