版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 21:46 BJT

General electric CEO says "we see global growth accelerating"

NEW YORK, April 21 The head of General Electric said on Friday that the global economy is picking up speed even though the natural resources sector remains slow.

"We see global growth accelerating, while the U.S. continues to improve," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt said on a conference call after first-quarter results, adding that his visits to China, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa this year showed "all are stronger than last year." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐