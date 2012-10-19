版本:
GE profit up 8.3 percent in third quarter; energy a lift

Oct 19 General Electric Co posted an 8.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, as solid demand in the United States and Asia for its electric turbines and railroad locomotives helped to balance out Europe's woes.

The largest U.S. conglomerate said on Friday that third-quarter net income came to $3.49 billion, or 33 cents per share, compared with $3.22 billion, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

