GE net income down 11.6 percent after charge

BRIEF-Digirad Corp reports Q4 EPS of $0.10
* Digirad Corp reports financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2016
April 20 General Electric Co posted an 11.6 percent decline in quarterly profit, weighed down by a charge for the company's exit of its Irish mortgage business, despite earnings growth across most of its businesses.
The largest U.S. conglomerate on Friday reported net income of $3.03 billion, or 29 cents per share, compared with $3.43 billion, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. The results include a $200 million charge for the Irish mortgage exit.
* Royal Bank of Canada says increase to its quarterly common share dividend of four cents per share, or five per cent, to 87 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Digitalglobe reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results