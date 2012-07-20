GE profit from continuing operations up 2.5 percent

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
July 20 General Electric Co reported a 2.5 percent rise in quarterly profit from continuing operations, as solid demand in the United States for equipment used in energy production offset the effects of a weakening European economy.
The largest U.S. conglomerate said second-quarter net earnings attributable to common shareholders -- which do account for discontinued operations -- had fallen 15.8 percent to $3.11 billion, or 29 cents per share, from $3.69 billion, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Profit from continuing operations was $3.66 billion, up from $3.57 billion.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.