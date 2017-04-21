版本:
GE revenue falls 1 percent

April 21 General Electric Co reported a 1 percent decline in quarterly revenue on Friday, hurt by lower sales in its oil and gas and lighting businesses.

However, earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders rose to $858 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $248 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 10 cents from 3 cents. (invent.ge/2obaxNT)

Total revenue fell to $27.66 billion from $27.85 billion.

