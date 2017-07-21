FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE revenue falls 12 pct
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
2017年7月21日 / 上午10点52分 / 1 天前

GE revenue falls 12 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co reported a 12 percent drop in quarterly revenue as weakness in its energy connections business offset strength in renewables and power units.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders fell to $1.34 billion in the second quarter ended June. 30 from $3.30 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations fell to 15 cents from 36 cents, the company said. [invent.ge/2uhkafr ]

GE's energy connections business provides electrification and automation products to the oil and gas, mining, utility and marine industries.

Total revenue fell to $29.56 billion from $33.49 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

