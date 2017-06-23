CORRECTED-GE wins first major east European deal from Alstom portfolio

(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 to clarify it is first major
deal in the region, not globally)
FRANKFURT, June 23 General Electric has
won a large contract to supply gas power equipment for a new 430
megawatt Romanian power plant, the first major deal in the
region to result from its $10.6 billion 2015 acquisition of
Alstom's power business.
GE will supply all the core technology for the 268 million-
euro ($299 million) combined-cycle plant being built in Iernut
by Duro Felguera and Romelectro for state gas producer
Romgaz.
Before the Alstom acquisition, GE would have simply supplied
the gas turbines and walked away. With Alstom, it acquired steam
technology as well as the ability to supply all the peripheral
equipment needed to build a complete power plant.
GE told Reuters on Friday the plant would generate enough
power to supply 1 million Romanian households, making it
southeast Europe's biggest gas project in five years.
GE will supply four 6F gas turbines, two steam turbines and
four heat-recovery steam generators for the plant, where
building will start later this year and which is scheduled to be
completed in 2019, replacing an existing plant at the same site.
U.S.-based GE has been present in Romania since 1984.
($1 = 0.8950 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by David Evans)