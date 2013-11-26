GE signs nearly $700 mln turbine supply deal with Saudi Arabia

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Thursday:
Nov 26 General Electric Co said on Tuesday it signed a nearly $700 million deal with Saudi Electricity Co to supply natural gas turbine generators.
The order comes as demand for GE's generators has begun to slowly recover after being weak for more than two years due to slowing global electricity demand.
GE said it currently has more than 500 generators installed in Saudi Arabia, supplying roughly half of the kingdom's power.
GE expects to begin shipping the new turbines, which will be built in South Carolina and New York, to Saudi Arabia in the beginning of 2015.
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Thursday:
* Boston Scientific Corp - deal for $435 million in up-front cash
* Fennec provides corporate update and announces fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 financial results