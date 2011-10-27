CORRECTED - GE, partner invest 111.1 mln euros in Spain solar thermal plant

(Corrects headline to make clear that GE and a partner were
making the 111.1 million euro investment in the plant, not just
GE)
Oct 27 GE Energy Financial Services, the energy
financing arm of General Electric Co (GE.N), said on Thursday
it and a German partner were investing 111.1 million euros
(US$157.9 million) in a Spanish solar thermal power plant that
uses molten salt energy storage technology.
GE and Germany's KGAL are equity investors in the
50-megawatt project, being developed by Spanish construction
group ACS (ACS.MC), GE said in a statement.
The project, named Extresol II, is in the western Spanish
province of Badajoz.
ACS unit Cobra completed construction on the project in
December and currently provides operations and maintenance
services to the plant.
Spain is a major market for renewable energy sources and is
the world's largest producer of solar thermal power, also known
as concentrated solar power (CSP). Unlike photovoltaic solar
panels that transform sunlight into electricity, CSP plants use
the sun's heat to create steam that powers a generator.
GE was attracted to the project in part because of its use
of molten salt storage, a technology that is becoming
increasingly popular in CSP plants because it allows them to
keep producing power once the sun goes down.
"This transaction complements our growing European
renewables portfolio and brings with it a different
technology," Andrew Marsden, head of GE Energy Financial
Services' European business, said in the statement.
Molten salt storage first gained traction in Spain but is
now catching on in the United States with solar thermal
companies including SolarReserve, BrightSource Energy and
eSolar Inc.
Extresol II is GE Energy Financial Service's first
investment in a CSP plant using molten salt storage, the
company said.
The Extresol II plant melts a special salt mixture during
the day and then extracts the heat at night, extending its
ability to generate electricity by an extra seven hours a day.
Extending the generating hours of solar thermal plants is
key to keeping the technology competitive with PV panels, which
have become markedly cheaper in the last year due to a global
supply glut.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles)