'No going back' on GE digital push under new CEO, executives say

* "No Plan B", says GE Power digital officer
* Innovations chief says customers will see the benefits in
time
* Accepts transition "uncomfortable" for some customers
BERLIN, June 13 General Electric will not
abandon its high-tech strategy under its new chief executive
even if the transition to digital equipment proves
"uncomfortable" for many of its customers, senior managers said
on Tuesday.
"There is no plan B. We're not going back," Ganesh Bell,
chief digital officer of GE Power, the group's largest
industrial business, told Reuters on the sidelines of a Berlin
conference to promote its digital products.
Bell was speaking a day after GE named insider John Flannery
as its next CEO, taking over from long-serving Jeff Immelt, who
reshaped the company to sharpen its focus on technology but
failed to deliver profit growth fast enough for some investors.
Flannery said on Monday that he will conduct a swift review
of the conglomerate's business portfolio with "no constraint",
but that digital efforts will be at the heart of its strategy.
Bell said that all of GE's senior managers, including
Flannery, are "believers big time" in Immelt's push to invest
billions of dollars to build a digital business that marries
electronic sensors and analytic computing with industrial
equipment.
"Investors are starting to get the story. What they haven't
grasped fully is that it is not just about making existing
business more efficient but about a whole new franchise," he
said.
Beth Comstock, who runs the innovations unit at the maker of
jet engines and power plants, noted that Flannery was part of
the strategy team that drove the digital push and had seen
positive results in his own healthcare unit.
"You don't go digital at your own peril," she said.
Immelt had been due to speak at the Berlin conference, but
pulled out after Monday' announcement, leaving Comstock to speak
in his place.
Comstock admitted that it can be difficult to persuade GE
customers of the need to digitise, even though 50 billion
machines are expected to have online connectivity by 2020.
"The more we can show how we have digitised, the more likely
they are to try it," she said. "They want examples of others
that have done it."
Comstock said that such initiatives represent a huge
opportunity for GE, with only 30 percent of European companies
currently analysing data from their industrial equipment to
inform decisions.
She cited the example of DB Cargo, the logistics arm of the
German railways company, which she said had improved fleet
reliability since adopting GE's software on its locomotives.
"We have to accept that the old is going away and the new
has not yet fully emerged," she said.
