GE hires Morgan Stanley to review $2.2 bln Thai bank stake-sources

BRIEF-Deere & Co says January retail sales in U.S. and Canada Ag in line with industry
* Co's jan retail sales of selected turf & utility equipment in U.S. and Canada up single digit percent
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Sept 17 General Electric Co has hired Morgan Stanley to review its 33 percent stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, which could potentially lead to a sale by the U.S. conglomerate of its near $2.2 billion holding, sources familiar with the matter said.
GE's stake sale has been a constant source of media speculation since the U.S. conglomerate started to shrink its businesses. This is the first time the company has formally given a mandate for a review, underscoring the seriousness with which it wants to explore its options.
GE acquired the Bank of Ayudhya stake in 2007, investing 22.3 billion baht, or $626 million, based on the then exchange rate, in Thailand's No.5 lender.
It was unclear when GE would launch a formal auction, if at all, sources said, declining to be identified as the discussions were confidential.
Morgan Stanley was unavailable for comment. GE did not reply to an e-mail seeking response.
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.