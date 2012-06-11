GE plans $900 mln investment in Turkey

BRIEF-Golden Predator Mining enters into bought deal agreement
* Golden Predator Mining Corp enters into a bought deal agreement for gross proceeds of c$15,000,550
ISTANBUL, June 11 General Electric Co. will invest $900 million in Turkey's infrastructure development and innovation projects over the next three years, John Rice, Vice Chairman and President of GE global growth and operations said on Monday in Istanbul.
GE will produce its wind turbines in Turkey during these three years, Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan told reporters at the same conference.
* Medtronic announces Japanese regulatory approval for micra(tm) transcatheter pacing system (tps) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.