GE says investing $515 mln in Turkish energy, engine projects

ISTANBUL, Sept 26 General Electric is
investing $515 million in Turkish energy, locomotive production
and other projects, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The ongoing investment is part of a $900 million investment
plan for Turkish projects GE announced last year.
In a statement ahead of a signing ceremony with Turkish
officials in Istanbul and CEO Jeff Immelt, the Fairfield,
Connecticut-based company said the investments include providing
turbines and generators for a 840 megawatt power station in
central Turkey that GE owns with its Turkish partner Gama
Enerji.