GE signs $5.58 billion in power, aviation deals in Vietnam

SEATTLE May 31 General Electric said on Wednesday it had signed deals in Vietnam worth about $5.58 billion for power generation, aircraft engines and services, its largest single combined sale with the country in GE's history.

An agreement with Vietjet Aviation JSC includes 20 jet engines made by CFM International, a joint venture of GE and Safran SA of France. It also includes a 12-year engine service contract. The deals also include two 750-megawatt gas fired turbine power plants and a wind farm, GE said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by David Gregorio)