Electrolux not in US settlement talks over GE appliance bid -lawyer

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
WASHINGTON Nov 5 Electrolux AB is not in settlement talks with the U.S. Justice Department on its bid for General Electric's appliance business, a lawyer for Electrolux said on Thursday.
"There are no settlement talks under way. There is no additional settlement being considered," said Joe Sims, an attorney for the Swedish company that makes Frigidaire, Kenmore and Tappan appliances.
The Justice Department has said the proposed deal violates U.S. antitrust law, which is designed to stop mergers that would raise prices for consumers. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.