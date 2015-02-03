Geberit says has acquired 99.27 pct of Sanitec shares

ZURICH Feb 3 Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit said on Tuesday it had clinched 99.27 percent of Nordic ceramics maker Sanitec Corp in a $1.4 billion takeover offer.

"Geberit hereby announces that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled," the Swiss firm said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the offer is declared unconditional in all respects and Geberit will complete the acquisition of the shares tendered in the offer." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)