Geberit Q4 sales meet forecasts as America and Asia grow

European shares slip from 20-month highs; Apple suppliers wobble
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
ZURICH Jan 13 Switzerland's Geberit AG posted fourth-quarter sales roughly in line with analysts' estimates on Tuesday, as sales growth in America and Asia helped to offset a flat development in Europe.
Sales at the sanitary equipment maker rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in Swiss franc terms to 535 million francs ($526.89 million), roughly in line with analysts' average estimate of 548 million francs in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 1.0154 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
LONDON/VANCOUVER, May 3 Miner-trader Glencore Plc has hired the Bank of Nova Scotia to sell a portfolio of royalties, including a royalty on the Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, four people familiar with the process told Reuters.
* Signs two new Distributor Agreements in Europe for Veri-te Source text - http://bit.ly/2pIjVYV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)