Geberit Q1 profit falls 15 pct after Sanitec deal, franc hit

ZURICH, April 28 Swiss sanitary equipment maker
Geberit reported a 15 percent fall in first-quarter
net profit on Tuesday after costs relating to its acquisition
last year of Nordics ceramic maker Sanitec Corp and a surge in
the Swiss franc.
Geberit, which makes toilet flushing systems, said net
income fell to 120.6 million Swiss francs ($126.31 million) in
the first three months of the year, missing the average forecast
for 139 million francs in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
The Swiss firm said it would be difficult to exceed last
year's results due to the slowdown in construction and to the
sharply stronger franc after Switzerland's central bank removed
a cap on the currency against the euro.
($1 = 0.9548 Swiss francs)
