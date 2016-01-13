Geberit says operating margins fall in full year 2015

Zodiac Aerospace rockets after Safran bid, European shares retreat
* Earnings lift Moneysupermarket, but Royal Mail down on results
ZURICH Jan 13 Geberit AG, the Swiss maker of sanitary equipment, expects operating margins to be below those of a year ago, it said in a statement on Wednesday, as the company's profitability was hurt by an acquisition and negative currency effects.
The company reported full-year sales increased by 24.2 percent to nearly 2.6 billion Swiss francs, helped as the company consolidated revenue after buying Sanitec.
Geberit said full-year net sales adjusted for acquisition and currency effects grew by 2.7 percent. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
Roche has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack
LONDON, Jan 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.