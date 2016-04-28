Geberit Q1 net rises nearly 25 pct, beats analysts' forecast

ZURICH, April 28 Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit AG on Thursday reported first-quarter net income that beat analyst expectations, with the company saying costs to integrate its purchase of Sanitec would have less effect on results this year.

The Swiss maker of toilets said net income rose nearly a quarter to 150.3 million Swiss francs ($155.01 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had, on average, expected net income to rise 14 percent to 138 million francs.

Sales rose to 718.6 million francs, compared to the average forecast of 714 million francs in a poll by Reuters.

Geberit said its expectations for 2016 had not changed significantly since it announced full-year 2015 results in March. ($1 = 0.9696 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)