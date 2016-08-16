Geberit confident after beating forecasts in second quarter

ZURICH Aug 16 Geberit said it was
confident about dealing with a "challenging" construction market
in the rest of 2016 as the Swiss toilet and plumbing supplies
maker beat forecasts with a near 70 percent increase in net
profit during its second quarter.
The Rapperswil-Jona-based company reported net profit of 166
million Swiss francs ($170.94 million) for the three months
ended June 30, up from 97.9 million Swiss francs a year earlier,
beating the 145 million francs forecast by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
The company said it expects acquisition- and
currency-adjusted net sales to grow by around 5 percent for the
full year 2016.
"The very good results achieved by the Geberit Group in the
first six months are reason enough to be confident about a
convincing performance for the full year 2016," said the company
in a statement.
($1 = 0.9711 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill)