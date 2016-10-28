Geberit says Q3 profit rose 27 pct on cost control

ZURICH Oct 28 Swiss toilet maker Geberit's third-quarter net profit rose 27 percent, more than analysts forecast, as it made good progress on integrating an acquisition and as some European construction markets improved, the company said on Friday.

Geberit said profit rose to 152.8 million Swiss francs ($154 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 119.9 million francs a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 140 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose 4.1 percent to 692 million francs, versus the Reuters poll average of 705 million francs.

Geberit has spent the last year folding its $1.4 billion acquisition of Nordic ceramics maker Sanitec into its operations and said the integration is going according to plan. The company said European construction markets are on the rise, even as North America stagnates.

"The situation for the construction industry remains challenging in 2016, although some of the European markets have improved since 2015," Geberit said.

For the full year, Geberit confirmed expectations that acquisition- and currency-adjusted net sales would grow by around 5 percent. The adjusted operating cashflow margin for the full year should reach around 28 percent.

($1 = 0.9931 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)