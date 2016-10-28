Geberit says Q3 profit rose 27 pct on cost control

ZURICH Oct 28 Swiss toilet maker Geberit's
third-quarter net profit rose 27 percent, more than
analysts forecast, as it made good progress on integrating an
acquisition and as some European construction markets improved,
the company said on Friday.
Geberit said profit rose to 152.8 million Swiss francs ($154
million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 119.9 million
francs a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 140
million francs in a Reuters poll.
Sales rose 4.1 percent to 692 million francs, versus the
Reuters poll average of 705 million francs.
Geberit has spent the last year folding its $1.4 billion
acquisition of Nordic ceramics maker Sanitec into its operations
and said the integration is going according to plan. The company
said European construction markets are on the rise, even as
North America stagnates.
"The situation for the construction industry remains
challenging in 2016, although some of the European markets have
improved since 2015," Geberit said.
For the full year, Geberit confirmed expectations that
acquisition- and currency-adjusted net sales would grow by
around 5 percent. The adjusted operating cashflow margin for the
full year should reach around 28 percent.
($1 = 0.9931 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)