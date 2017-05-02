Geberit reports 2.1 pct rise in Q1 net profit

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
ZURICH May 2 Shower toilet and plumbing supplies maker Geberit on Tuesday reported a 2.1 percent year-on-year rise in first quarter net profit, helped by what it said was a largely positive environment in the construction industry.
The Swiss company posted net profit of 153.4 million Swiss francs ($154.06 million) for the three months ended March 31, meeting analyst estimates of 153 million francs in a Reuters poll. It reported a figure of 150.3 million francs a year earlier.
Sales rose 2.6 percent to 737.1 million francs from 718.6 million francs a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a figure of 747 million francs.
($1 = 0.9957 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).