Geberit reports 2.1 pct rise in Q1 net profit

ZURICH May 2 Shower toilet and plumbing supplies maker Geberit on Tuesday reported a 2.1 percent year-on-year rise in first quarter net profit, helped by what it said was a largely positive environment in the construction industry.

The Swiss company posted net profit of 153.4 million Swiss francs ($154.06 million) for the three months ended March 31, meeting analyst estimates of 153 million francs in a Reuters poll. It reported a figure of 150.3 million francs a year earlier.

Sales rose 2.6 percent to 737.1 million francs from 718.6 million francs a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a figure of 747 million francs.

($1 = 0.9957 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill)