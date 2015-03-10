版本:
Geberit hikes dividend on forecast-beating Q4 profit

ZURICH, March 10 Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit said it will increase its dividend as improved prices, cost management and sales in the past year helped it post forecast-beating fourth-quarter net profit.

The maker of toilet flushing systems said net profit in the fourth quarter rose to 84.9 million Swiss francs ($85.8 million), compared with the average forecast for 71.8 million francs in a Reuters poll.

For the full year, Geberit said earnings before interest and tax rose by 13 percent to 576.9 million francs, and the EBIT margin reached a new record of 24 percent, up from 22.3 percent in the year-earlier period.

Geberit proposed a dividend of 8.30 francs per share, an increase of 10.7 percent over the previous year. ($1 = 0.9897 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Edward Taylor; Editing by Keith Weir)
