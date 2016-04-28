UPDATE 1-Geberit Q1 net rises nearly 25 pct, beats analysts' forecast

* Acquisition will weigh considerably less on results in 2016

* Operating margin advances as Sanitec integration continues

* Outlook for 2016 has not changed significantly since March (Adds details about acquisition, comment from company)

ZURICH, April 28 Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit AG on Thursday reported first-quarter profit that easily beat analyst expectations, as it projected costs to integrate an acquisition will have "considerably" less impact on results this year.

The Swiss maker of toilets said net income rose nearly a quarter to 150.3 million Swiss francs ($155.01 million), helped in part by a better financial result.

The profit beat even the most bullish estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts, which on average saw net income up 14 percent to 138 million francs.

Sales rose to 718.6 million francs, compared to the average forecast of 714 million francs in the Reuters poll.

Its shares were indicated 0.7 percent higher in premarket business.

Geberit's $1.4 billion purchase of Nordic ceramics maker Sanitec, completed in February 2015, nearly doubled the Swiss company's employees and revenue but created integration challenges that have since weighed on profitability.

In the first quarter, Geberit's programme to streamline its new assets helped it return to growth, boosting adjusted earnings before interest and taxes as a percentage of sales to 25.6 percent from 25.5 percent in the year-earlier period.

"In the 2016 financial year, the results of the Geberit Group will once again be negatively affected by acquisition and integration costs," the company said. "However, these costs will be considerably lower than in the previous year."

For the full year, Geberit said its expectations had not changed significantly since it announced 2015 results in March.

It forecasts growth in the Netherlands, Poland and Germany, its largest market at 31 percent of revenue, but continued stagnation in Austria and home-market Switzerland, where it has been forced to offer discounts to customers to help offset the strong Swiss franc.

($1 = 0.9696 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)