UPDATE 1-Geberit boosts 2016 sales 8.3 pct after strong Q4

(Adds details, context)
By John Revill
ZURICH Jan 17 Swiss plumbing supplies and
toilet maker Geberit boosted 2016 sales 8.3 percent
after a "very strong" fourth quarter defied expectations of a
slowdown late last year.
Geberit, based in Rapperswil-Jona, said sales increased to
2.81 billion Swiss francs ($2.79 billion) from 2.59 billion
francs a year earlier.
The figure was marginally ahead of the average estimate of
2.79 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
When adjusted for currency fluctuations and the impact of
acquisitions, Geberit's sales rose 6.4 percent, ahead of the 5
percent rate the company had targeted in October.
Geberit's results give an insight into the health of the
construction market, with around a third of its sales coming
from new building projects while two thirds comes from
renovation work.
The company said 2016 was shaped by a positive development
in the construction industry, as well as the integration of the
Sanitec ceramics business it bought for $1.4 billion in 2014.
It said the sales growth was due to "convincing developments
in many markets and a reduction in order backlogs in the shower
toilet business that particularly took effect in the third
quarter".
It said the situation in the construction industry was also
better in several markets compared to the previous year.
An anticipated slowdown in the fourth quarter did not
materialise, as sales grew by 6.3 percent when adjusted for
currency and acquisition effects, faster than the 6 percent rate
for the third quarter.
Analysts had expected business to slow in the final quarter
due to fewer working days and because projects had been brought
forward to the third quarter in key markets.
The company said it expected a 2016 adjusted operating cash
flow margin of around 28.5 percent, up from 26.7 percent a year
earlier. It is due to report earnings on March 14.
Geberit's largest market, Germany, which generates roughly
30 percent of its revenue, increased 2016 sales by 4.7 percent
when adjusted for currencies.
In Switzerland, another large market for Geberit's pipes and
shower toilets, sales rose 6.4 percent while in the Nordic
region sales rose 11.1 percent.
($1 = 1.0078 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)