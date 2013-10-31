版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四 14:56 BJT

BRIEF-CORRECTED-GEBERIT AG SAYS Q3 SALES 592.6 MLN SFR

ZURICH Oct 31 Geberit AG : * CORRECTED-GEBERIT AG SAYS Q3 SALES 592.6 MLN SFR

