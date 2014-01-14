版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 14:04 BJT

BRIEF-Geberit says Q4 sales 525.3 mln Sfr, in line with poll

ZURICH Jan 14 Geberit AG : * Says Q4 sales 525.3 million SFR versus 527 million SFR f'cast in poll
