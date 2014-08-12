版本:
Geberit posts rise in first-half sales and net profit

ZURICH Aug 12 Geberit AG on Tuesday posted a 7.1 percent rise in first-half sales compared with a year earlier, and said it had every reason to be confident of achieving solid results in 2014.

The Swiss sanitary equipment maker reported sales of 1,256.4 million francs ($1.38 billion) for the first six months of the year. Net income was 272.7 million francs, a 16.9 percent rise compared with the same period in 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.9075 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
