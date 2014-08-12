Geberit posts rise in first-half sales and net profit

Miners, oil drag European shares to 2-week low; volatility jumps
* Miners, oil stocks biggest fallers (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
ZURICH Aug 12 Geberit AG on Tuesday posted a 7.1 percent rise in first-half sales compared with a year earlier, and said it had every reason to be confident of achieving solid results in 2014.
The Swiss sanitary equipment maker reported sales of 1,256.4 million francs ($1.38 billion) for the first six months of the year. Net income was 272.7 million francs, a 16.9 percent rise compared with the same period in 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.9075 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss government on Tuesday played down Switzerland's reappearance on a U.S. Treasury watch list of potential currency manipulators, saying the status would have no immediate consequences.
ZURICH, April 18 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is still advising Credit Suisse investors to vote against proposed bonuses for top management and pay for the board of directors, even after the bank cut top-level bonuses by 40 percent.