Geberit shares sink on outlook cut

ZURICH Oct 30 Shares in Geberit slid
6.5 percent on Tuesday after the Swiss maker of toilets and
piping systems cut its outlook for full-year sales growth
blaming larger than expected declines in its southern European
markets.
The European market leader in sanitary technology now
expects currency-adjusted sales growth of 3 to 4 percent, down
from a previous forecast of 4 to 6 percent after third-quarter
sales came in lower than expected. It said it had experienced
declines in many markets and regions, particularly Spain and
Italy, but did not elaborate further.
Third-quarter sales in local currencies fell 2 percent to
543.5 million Swiss francs ($580.29 million) compared to growth
rates of more than 6 percent in the first two quarters of the
year.
The company now forecasts an earnings before interest tax
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of between 24 and
25 percent.
"Evidently the sanitary technician is feeling the cool down
in crisis-affected regions more strongly than expected,"
Notenstein analysts wrote in a note, adding the profit warning
might lead investors to "flush" the shares in the short term.
By 0918 GMT shares in Geberit were trading down 4.6 percent
at 194.1 Swiss francs, compared to a 0.1 percent firmer Europe
Construction & Materials sector.
($1=0.9366 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)