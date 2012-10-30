Geberit shares sink on outlook cut

ZURICH Oct 30 Shares in Geberit slid 6.5 percent on Tuesday after the Swiss maker of toilets and piping systems cut its outlook for full-year sales growth blaming larger than expected declines in its southern European markets.

The European market leader in sanitary technology now expects currency-adjusted sales growth of 3 to 4 percent, down from a previous forecast of 4 to 6 percent after third-quarter sales came in lower than expected. It said it had experienced declines in many markets and regions, particularly Spain and Italy, but did not elaborate further.

Third-quarter sales in local currencies fell 2 percent to 543.5 million Swiss francs ($580.29 million) compared to growth rates of more than 6 percent in the first two quarters of the year.

The company now forecasts an earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of between 24 and 25 percent.

"Evidently the sanitary technician is feeling the cool down in crisis-affected regions more strongly than expected," Notenstein analysts wrote in a note, adding the profit warning might lead investors to "flush" the shares in the short term.

By 0918 GMT shares in Geberit were trading down 4.6 percent at 194.1 Swiss francs, compared to a 0.1 percent firmer Europe Construction & Materials sector. ($1=0.9366 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)