UPDATE 2-GE Capital to sell U.S. real estate, Canadian fleet portfolios

* To sell $807 million U.S. property portfolio to American
Realty Capital
* To sell Canadian fleet portfolio to Element Financial for
$553.48 mln
May 31 GE Capital will sell off some U.S. real
estate assets and its Canadian vehicle leasing business, as part
of parent General Electric Co's efforts to reduce the
size of the financial unit.
In separate deals announced on Friday, GE Capital said it
would sell its $807 million U.S. property portfolio to American
Realty Capital Properties, while Element Financial Corp
will take over its Canadian auto fleet portfolio for
$553.48 million.
General Electric last week said it was considering spinning
off parts of the financial arm through an initial public
offering.
The conglomerate has been focusing on shrinking its
financial business since the 2007-2008 global economic crisis.
It has offloaded several assets held by GE Capital to reduce its
dependence on the unit.
GE derived nearly half of its earnings from continuing
operations from GE Capital in fiscal 2012.
The diversified company is also looking for successors to GE
Capital Chief Executive Michael Neal, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Thursday, citing sources.
DEAL DETAILS
American Realty Capital said the GE Capital properties it
plans to acquire were primarily net leased to tenants operating
restaurants such as IHOP, Jack in the Box, Golden Corral, Burger
King, Taco Bell, Applebee's and Wendy's.
The single-tenant lease focused real estate company said the
acquisition would help it reduce its dependence on its top
tenants. After the deal, rental revenue generated by its 10
largest tenants will fall to 36 percent from 60 percent now.
The deal for 471 net lease properties follows an agreement,
earlier this week, for American Realty Capital to purchase
smaller rival CapLease Inc for about $2.2 billion,
including debt.
GE Capital's fleet portfolio that Element Financial plans to
acquire comprises cars, light trucks and medium-duty trucks.
Element Financial will buy GE Capital's fleet portfolio and
lease or loan them to its corporate customers. The equipment
financing company will also provide services including fuelcard,
vehicle maintenance and GPS tracking.
"If I have a Canadian customer that needs fleet services in
the United States, GE Capital will do that under the alliance
agreement," Element Financial President Bradley Nullmeyer said.
GE Capital's Canadian fleet operations will be combined with
Element's existing fleet management business, the companies
said.
Earlier this month, Element Financial said it would buy car
leasing company TLSI Holdings Inc from Bank of Nova Scotia
for C$146.7 million.