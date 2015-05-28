General Electric hires Deutsche Bank to sell Italian lender Interbanca - sources

| LONDON
LONDON May 28 General Electric Co has
picked Deutsche Bank to sell Italian lender GE
Capital Interbanca as part of a strategic review to refocus the
U.S. conglomerate around its industrial base, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
Milan-based GE Capital Interbanca specializes in lending and
financing transactions for medium-sized Italian firms. It
employs around 600 people and has a book value in excess of 1
billion euros ($1 billion), the source said, without saying how
much it might fetch.
Interbanca operates two subsidiaries, namely GE Capital
Finance, active in accounts receivable financing, and GE Capital
Servizi Finanziari, providing equipment lease and fleet
services.
Deutsche Bank could conduct a piecemeal sale and offload
Interbanca's units such as lending, factoring, leasing and fleet
as standalone businesses as a way to maximise value, one of the
sources said.
It could also combine some of the assets with their European
equivalents and favour a "bundle" deal provided there is enough
appetite from prospective bidders, he said.
Spokesmen at GE Capital and Deutsche Bank declined to
comment.
GE on April 10 announced plans to shed most of its finance
unit and return as much as $90 billion to shareholders as it
becomes a simpler industrial business instead of an unwieldy
hybrid of banking and manufacturing.
In all, GE said it planned to shed $275 billion in GE
Capital assets. That includes sales of commercial lending and
consumer banking businesses with assets of about $165 billion.
The sale of GE Capital Interbanca will kick off at the end
of a strategic review which aims to identify whether the
business will be sold in parts or in an outright deal, a source
said.
But the asset has already drawn interest from several
banking institutions and investment firms which have signaled
their potential desire to submit bids, one of the sources said.
Private equity firms alongside hedge funds and distressed
equity funds are among interested parties, with the latter
targeting Interbanca's non-performing loans portfolio, he said.
Formerly part of Banco Santander's Banca
Antonveneta unit, it was acquired by GE Capital in 2008 and
became part of its GE Commercial Finance division.
Interbanca was founded in 1961 by a consortium of banks
comprising Banco Ambrosiano, Banca d'America e d'Italia and
Banca Nazionale dell'Agricoltura.
($1 = 0.9140 euros)
(Additional reporting by Valentina Za in Milan; Editing by
David Holmes)