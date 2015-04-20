UPDATE 2-GE in talks to sell lending, leasing portfolio to Wells Fargo-source

(Adds more background to the sale process)
By Mike Stone and Lewis Krauskopf
April 20 General Electric Co is in
early-stage talks with Wells Fargo & Co about selling
its entire $74 billion U.S. commercial lending and leasing (CLL)
portfolio to the bank, according to a source familiar with the
situation.
The discussions with Wells Fargo started just last week and
other parties may also hold talks with GE about buying the
entire U.S. CLL portfolio, the source said. GE is also exploring
selling the U.S. CLL portfolio piecemeal and could decide to
break the business up, the source added.
The source asked not to be identified because the talks are
confidential. GE and Wells Fargo declined to comment.
The talks with Wells Fargo underscore GE's urgency in
looking to dismantle its GE Capital business and free itself
from the financial regulatory pressures that come with it.
GE earlier this month unveiled plans to exit the bulk of GE
Capital over the next few years to focus more on industrial
manufacturing. Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bornstein told
analysts on the company's quarterly conference call last week
that GE was seeing "incredible" interest in the GE Capital
assets. Some $165 billion of assets have been earmarked for
sale.
In another sign of the speed with which GE is moving on the
plan, it announced earlier this month that it had agreed to sell
most of the real estate assets of GE Capital to Blackstone Group
LP and Wells Fargo for $23 billion. That deal took less
than four weeks to negotiate.
GE's CLL business offers secured commercial loans and
equipment financing to primarily midsized companies. Wells Fargo
is also active in this sector with a business called Wells Fargo
Capital Finance.
GE has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to coordinate the
overall finance disposition plan but has brought in more banks
to explore the sale of pieces of U.S. CLL, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, for example, have been hired to help explore a sale of
the equipment and vendor finance business of U.S. CLL, according
to people familiar with the matter.
GE Capital's size and the potential risks in its lending
portfolio made it subject to government regulation as a
systemically important financial institution. GE said it would
apply to escape that oversight in 2016 as it reduces the
financial business' size.
(Reporting by Mike Stone and Lewis Krauskopf in New York;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Andrew Hay)