Nov 17 GE Capital Canada Funding Co on Thursday sold C$500 million ($485 million) of medium term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.35 percent notes, due Nov. 23, 2016, were priced at 99.868 to yield 3.379 percent or 203.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers of the sale. ($1=C$1.03) (Reporting by Pam Niimi)