New Issue-GECC sells $825 mln in notes

Oct 3 General Electric Capital Corp on Tuesday sold $825 million of global senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GECC AMT $825 MLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2052 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 4.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/10/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A