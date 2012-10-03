版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三

New Issue-GECC sells $825 mln in notes

Oct 3 General Electric Capital Corp on
Tuesday sold $825 million of global senior unsecured notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million. 
    Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: GECC

AMT $825 MLN    COUPON 4.875 PCT   MATURITY    10/15/2052   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   01/15/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 4.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/10/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

