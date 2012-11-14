New Issue- GECC sells $1 bln in notes

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
Nov 14 General ELectric Capital Corp on Wednesday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GECC AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.6 PCT MATURITY 11/20/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.871 FIRST PAY 05/20/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.627 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 100 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).