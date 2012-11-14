版本:
New Issue- GECC sells $1 bln in notes

Nov 14 General ELectric Capital Corp on
Wednesday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: GECC

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 1.6 PCT     MATURITY    11/20/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.871   FIRST PAY   05/20/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 1.627 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/20/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD 100 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

