China's Geely says will not make final bid for Fisker stake

BRIEF-Elevate Credit prices IPO of 12.4 mln shares at $6.50/shr
* Elevate Credit Inc prices initial public offering of 12.4 million shares at $6.50 per share - sec filing Source text for Eikon - http://bit.ly/2o68PM0 Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 20 China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said on Wednesday it will not make a final bid for a stake in Fisker Automotive Inc as it is not in line with its strategic considerations.
"We did have a deep discussion with the company, but Fisker doesn't match our strategic consideration so we decided to stop the bid," Vice President Daniel Li said at an earnings briefing on Wednesday.
Reuters, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported on Monday that Geely would not make a bid for a majority stake in Fisker, mainly due to the troubled U.S. electric car maker's obligations to the U.S. government.
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian's 2016 total compensation was $10.7 million versus $7.1 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon - http://bit.ly/2nfBvnb Further company coverage:
* Matador Resources Co - "at this time company is unaware of any basis for recent reports that company may be a potential takeover target" Source text for - http://bit.ly/2oEEaqN Further company coverage: