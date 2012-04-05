Geely to spend $11 bln on Volvo - magazine

FRANKFURT, April 5 Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
Co Ltd, parent of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, plans
to spend $11 billion on Volvo Cars over the next five
years, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Thursday.
Geely, which took over Swedish premium brand Volvo from Ford
Motor Co in 2010, aims to build a new engine factory, beef
up research and development and upgrade technology at Volvo, the
magazine quoted Li Shufu, president of Geely, as saying in an
article published on Thursday.
The two car makers will also pool purchasing of parts and
components and jointly develop small engines and technologies
for electric vehicles, Wirtschaftswoche reported.
"We want to revive Volvo and give the brand its strength
back," Shufu told Wirtschaftswoche.
Geely will develop a new premium brand for the mass market
in China using Volvo technologies but the new brand will later
be put under Geely Automotive.
Volvo is aiming to almost double global sales to 800,000
units by 2020 and plans to increase Chinese deliveries to about
200,000 by 2014 from 47,000 last year, the magazine said.