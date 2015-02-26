Geely's Volvo Car Group posts 2014 profit rise

STOCKHOLM Feb 26 Geely-owned carmaker Volvo Car
Group said on Thursday its operating profit rose 17.5 percent
last year as growth for the brand in China and Europe drove
sales to a record, offsetting the impact of an eroding market
share in the United States.
The Gothenburg-based company, bought by China's Zhejiang
Geely Holding Group Co. from Ford Motor Co. in 2010, said
full-year operating earnings rose to 2.25 billion Swedish crowns
($302.00 million) from 1.92 billion in the previous year.
Revenues at the group rose to 129.96 billion crowns from a
year-ago 122.25 billion.
($1 = 8.3445 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)