版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 12日 星期三 04:17 BJT

GE to sell healthcare lending business to Capital One

Aug 11 General Electric Co said it would sell its U.S. healthcare finance unit and $8.5 billion of healthcare-related loans to Capital One Financial Corp for about $9 billion.

Separately, GE said it agreed to sell about $600 million of the unit's real estate equity investments to another buyer. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐