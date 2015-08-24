Geico to pay $6 mln to settle rate discrimination charges

Aug 24 Geico, the auto insurance unit of Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, agreed to pay $6
million to settle charges it discriminated based on gender,
education level and occupation when quoting rates, the
California Department of Insurance said on Monday.
The settlement resolves claims previously raised by the
Consumer Federation of California.
That group accused Geico of targeting women, people with low
and moderate incomes, and people not working in professional or
executive jobs, with deceptive and inflated rate quotations.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)