UPDATE 1-Geico to pay $6 mln to settle insurance bias charges

(Adds details of settlement, background, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 24 Geico, the auto insurance unit of Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, agreed to pay $6
million to settle charges it discriminated based on gender,
education level and occupation when quoting rates online, the
California Department of Insurance said on Monday.
The settlement lasts three years and resolves claims first
raised by the Consumer Federation of California against Geico,
which insures more than 22 million vehicles.
Geico was accused of targeting women, people with low
incomes and people not working in professional or executive jobs
with deceptive and inflated rate quotations, while offering
better terms to drivers it considered more desirable.
Under the settlement, Geico agreed not to consider education
and occupation when determining coverage limits for people who
qualify as "good" drivers under California law.
It also agreed to offer coverage of $15,000 per person and
$30,000 per accident to certain drivers, and submit to
twice-yearly audits of its website.
The payout will double to $12 million if Geico fails to
substantially comply with the settlement.
"Consumers are entitled to a fair estimate that does not
misrepresent material information and discloses fully what they
are getting for their money," California Insurance Commissioner
Dave Jones said in a statement.
Geico did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle, nor
did it immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Aug. 7, Berkshire said Geico's pretax underwriting gain
fell 87 percent in the second quarter to $53 million, as it paid
out more of the premiums it collected to cover accident losses.
That has prompted Berkshire to raise premium rates.
Geico is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Berkshire in
Omaha, Nebraska.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)