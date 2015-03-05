UPDATE 2-Gemalto shares drop as revenue growth disappoints

* Revenue growth steady in H2 vs. expected acceleration
* Analysts concerned at lack of "real guidance" for 2015
* 2017 profit goal raised following SafeNet acquisition
By Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier
March 5 Shares in SIM card maker Gemalto NV
, hit last month by a report that U.S. and British spy
services had stolen its SIM card encryption keys, fell again on
Thursday following disappointing 2014 revenue growth figures.
The Franco-Dutch company reported a 5 percent annual revenue
rise on a constant currency basis to 2.47 billion euros ($2.73
billion) against 2.38 billion euros a year earlier. The growth
rate was similar to that in the first half, but analysts had
factored in some acceleration and the shares dropped 3.7 percent
to 69.53 euros in morning trading.
"Gemalto won't be able to put more pressure on operating
spending so topline growth needs to be there in the months/years
to come for the roadmap not to be at risk," said a Paris-based
trader.
Analysts at ING said in a morning note they were also
concerned that there was "no real guidance" for 2015.
The company raised its goal for 2017 profit from operations
to exceed 660 million euros (about $731 million) from its
previous target of over 600 million euros thanks to its
acquisition of data protection specialist SafeNet.
Gemalto, a maker of smart chips for mobile phones, bank
cards and biometric passports, said in August it would buy
SafeNet to expand its customer base to major U.S. clients and
closed the acquisition in January.
Gemalto said SafeNet would have contributed about 292
million euros to its 2014 revenue on a consolidated pro forma
basis.
The firm also increased its cash dividend to 0.42 euros per
share from 0.38 euros.
Gemalto's full year profit from operations rose to 383
million euros from 348 million euros in 2013.
The company acknowledged last month that U.S. and British
spies were likely to have hacked its technology in an attempt to
steal codes that protect the privacy of mobile phone users.
Gemalto shares have risen from a 2014 low around 53 euros to
72 euros this week, but are still down from 2014 high of about
87 euros.
($1 = 0.9027 euros)
(Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and
Andrew Callus in Paris; Editing by Vincent Baby)