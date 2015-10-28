Data security firm Gemalto's revenue rises on strong U.S. demand

Oct 28 Digital security company Gemalto NV
said third-quarter revenue grew 23 percent as sales
rose at its payment and identity business and its acquisition of
U.S.-based SafeNet boosted demand from the United States.
The company said revenue rose to 769 million euros ($850
million), with its payments and identity business growing 51
percent on a constant-currency basis to 469 million euros.
Gemalto bought SafeNet in 2014 for $890 million to broaden
its data security operations and expand its customer base in the
United States.
The strong U.S. dollar and the U.S. accounting for a larger
share of total revenue as a result of the SafeNet acquisition
added 9 percentage points to revenue growth in the third
quarter, Gemalto said.
Revenue at the company's mobile segment fell 17 percent on a
constant-currency basis to 299 million euros, due to lower
demand in Latin America and Asia, and the closure of the U.S.
operators mobile payment service.
(1 Euro = $1.11)
