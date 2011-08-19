UPDATE 1-Gem Diamonds posts record profit on higher prices

* H1 pretax profit $79 mln vs $7.8 mln
* Revenue up 89 pct to $196.5 mln
Aug 19 Gem Diamonds Ltd said its
first-half pretax profit surged 10 times, helped by higher rough
diamond prices and strong demand across China and India.
Rough diamond prices have been boosted by a dearth of new
mines, low inventories at cutting centres and increasing demand.
Gem, which ended merger talks with Canada's Lucara Diamond
Corp in May, said the supply and demand fundamentals looked
better for the future, especially for large exceptional,
high-quality, good colour diamonds.
Gem said the new monthly pricing mechanism agreed with
Tiffany & Co for the fancy yellow diamonds from its
Ellendale mine in Australia has resulted in average prices
rising 52 percent since the beginning of the year.
While the United States remains the largest market for
diamonds, the engine of growth has moved east to China and
India, the company said in a statement.
De Beers, one of the world's largest diamond producers, said
the US diamond jewellery market grew 7 percent in 2010, but the
Chinese and Indian market grew 26 percent and 37 percent
respectively.
January-June pretax profit leaped to $79 million from $7.8
million a year ago. Revenue jumped 89 percent to $196.5 million.
London-headquartered Gem's shares, which competes with Petra
Diamonds , closed at 182 pence on Thursday on the London
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)